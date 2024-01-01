BART train partially derails between Orinda, Lafayette stations

A BART train partially derailed between the Orinda and Lafayette stations Monday morning, the transit agency said. No injuries were reported.

The partial derailment of the eastbound yellow line train happened shortly after 9 a.m. just outside the Orinda station, according to BART.

Two cars reportedly caught fire, BART said. Orinda firefighters extinguished the flames.

Passengers on the train were safely evacuated and escorted to the Orinda station by BART personnel, the transit agency said.

The Orinda and Lafayette stations have been closed, BART said. Yellow line riders were advised to seek alternate means of transportation.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

We are still gathering full details but this train is unable to move and passengers have off boarded the train.



BART Police and Fire Dept are on the scene as well. https://t.co/OKvFcbfwFs — BART (@SFBART) January 1, 2024