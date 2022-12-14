Castro Valley

2 Injured in Castro Valley Shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

Two people were injured in a shooting in Castro Valley Wednesday morning, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened just after 9:15 a.m. along the 22400 block of Center Street, the sheriff's office said.

The two victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

