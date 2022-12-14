2 Injured in Castro Valley Shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting in Castro Valley Wednesday morning, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened just after 9:15 a.m. along the 22400 block of Center Street, the sheriff's office said.
The two victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.