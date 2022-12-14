2 Injured in Castro Valley Shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting in Castro Valley Wednesday morning, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened just after 9:15 a.m. along the 22400 block of Center Street, the sheriff's office said.

Shooting: 9:18am on 22400 Block of Center St. Castro Valley. 2 victims shot and transported to local hospital with serious injuries. Deputies and detectives on scene. Suspects fled scene in a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/3Rtk1y493J — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) December 14, 2022

The two victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.