Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office Investigates Vehicular Homicide

By Bay City News

A 35-year-old Lafayette woman has been identified as the victim of a vehicular homicide early Saturday morning in an unincorporated area north of Buchanan Field in Concord.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department said Saturday evening that sheriff's deputies, along with the California Highway Patrol, were dispatched to a report of a body found in the 5000 block of Marsh Road. 

Upon arrival, deputies and CHP officers located a deceased female on the roadway. The sheriff's department said she has been identified as Shelly Stevens, 35, of Lafayette.

The CHP started the initial investigation due to evidence that Stevens was struck by a vehicle.

During an area check, a sheriff's deputy found the suspect vehicle nearby. Based on initial findings and evidence, this incident was later classified as a vehicular homicide and the sheriff's office took over the primary investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the sheriff's Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through the sheriff's office dispatch at (925) 646-2441.

For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

