Police in Fremont are advising residents to avoid an area of the city Monday morning due to a downed power pole.

Around 3:30 a.m., police said a vehicle crash caused the downed pole, resulting in the lights at the intersection of Fremont Boulevard and Mowry Avenue to be out.

Overnight crash in #Fremont crash leaves signals out at the intersection of Fremont Blvd/Mowry Ave. Remember, that means it's a big 4-way stop that may last thru noon. It may delay your route to the @SFBART station. Consider Stevenson Blvd as an alternate. @nbcbayarea (8:01a) pic.twitter.com/kZyJn1bNFT — Mike Inouye (@MikeyNoWay) February 17, 2020

Police said drivers should avoid the intersection in all directions. They estimate the lights will be repaired by noon.