Man dies in El Sobrante crash after fleeing San Pablo police

A 29-year-old Richmond man died in a crash after he allegedly fled from San Pablo police early Thursday morning, police said.

At 12:22 a.m., a San Pablo police officer initially saw a 1997 green Nissan Altima speeding east on San Pablo Dam Road and tried to pull it over for a traffic stop but the Nissan driver did not yield and led the officer on a pursuit, according to San Pablo police.

After only about 30 seconds, the officer abandoned the pursuit on Appian Way in El Sobrante after the Nissan accelerated to speeds of 90 mph and above, but police then learned minutes later from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office that a rollover crash had occurred in the 5000 block of Appian Way involving the Nissan, police said.

The 29-year-old Richmond resident was found lying outside the Nissan and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his name, but police said he had multiple warrants for his arrest, including for domestic violence and weapons violations. No one else was found inside the vehicle or in the immediate area, according to police.

The death will be investigated jointly between San Pablo police, the Contra Costa County district attorney's and sheriff's offices and the California Highway Patrol. Anyone with information is asked to call San Pablo police at 510-215-3150.