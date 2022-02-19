Family, Friends Look for Woman Who Went Missing in El Cerrito

A family in El Cerrito is looking for a loved one who has been missing since Feb. 14 after a morning walk.

Loved ones and community members have been searching and posting fliers to find 29-year-old Kemani McAlpin.

She was visiting from Southern California and went for a morning walk on Kearney Street on Valentine's Day.

"I just need to find her. I can't sleep. None of us can sleep," said her sister Arielle McAplin.

"She never came back," Arielle told NBC Bay Area. "We have been really worried. She has been staying with my dad and she doesn't know anyone else in the area because she's from LA."

The family has been searching and trying to get the word out ever since. They also contacted El Cerrito police, who sent out an alert.

"It's day six right now," the father said.

"It's every day...it's just getting harder," Arielle said.

Family, friends and community members were out Saturday posting fliers in the area. Some of them believe that shortly after she disappeared, she was spotted in Oakland near 10th and Jackson streets.

"We can't track her because her phone is dead," said the sister. "We have checked her bank transactions for activity. There has been nothing. We're just really worried because I don't know where she could be."

Other concerns include the fact Mcalpin was taking medication prior to leaving and tends to feel disoriented when she doesn't take it.

Family and friends continue to spread the word and ask for others to keep an eye out for her and contact them if they see her.

"We love her, we miss her, we want her back safely," her father said.