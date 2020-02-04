Fire Damages Vacant Building That Used to Be Denny’s Restaurant

A vacant building in Pleasanton that used to be the site of a Denny's restaurant appears to be a total loss after it was heavily damaged in a two-alarm fire on Tuesday morning, a fire spokesman said.

The fire in the 6400 block of Owens Drive was reported at 9:23 a.m. and was brought under control at about 10 a.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief Joe Testa of the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department.

Testa said firefighters from his department and the Alameda County Fire Department arrived at the scene at 9:28 a.m. and found heavy fire in the building.

Firefighters began fighting the fire from the interior, but as the fire grew they soon switched to an exterior, or defensive, fire attack in which they used water from hoses and ladders to extinguish the blaze, he said.

A second alarm was declared and heavy black smoke and fire could be seen throughout the area, forcing Owens Drive to be closed between Hopyard Road and Johnson Drive, Testa said.

Firefighters remain at the scene Tuesday afternoon to extinguish hot spots. There haven't been any reported injuries to firefighters or members of the public.

Testa said the cause of the fire hasn't yet been determined. The building was due to be torn down soon as part of plans to bring a small shopping center to the site, he said.