shooting

Freeway Shooting in Oakland Causes Crash

By NBC Bay Area staff

Generic Police Lights Caution Tape 04251994

Lanes of eastbound I-580 and an offramp were closed briefly Sunday afternoon in Oakland after a shooting caused a crash, the CHP said.

At around 3:30 p.m. the CHP responded to reports of a traffic collision at eastbound I-580 and Harrison Street. Upon arrival officers found that a black sedan had been shot multiple times, causing the crash, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the shooting or subsequent collision, CHP officials confirmed.

Local

Santa rosa 6 hours ago

Inmate Dies in Booking Area of Sonoma County Jail

Morgan Hill 7 hours ago

22-Year-Old Morgan Hill Man Killed, Struck by Vehicle on NB U.S. 101

Officers closed the area for a short time in search of shell casings, and the scene was cleared shortly after.

This article tagged under:

shootingOakland
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us