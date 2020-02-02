Freeway Shooting in Oakland Causes Crash

Lanes of eastbound I-580 and an offramp were closed briefly Sunday afternoon in Oakland after a shooting caused a crash, the CHP said.

At around 3:30 p.m. the CHP responded to reports of a traffic collision at eastbound I-580 and Harrison Street. Upon arrival officers found that a black sedan had been shot multiple times, causing the crash, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the shooting or subsequent collision, CHP officials confirmed.

Officers closed the area for a short time in search of shell casings, and the scene was cleared shortly after.