Freeway Shooting in Oakland Causes Crash

Lanes of eastbound I-580 and an offramp were closed briefly Sunday afternoon in Oakland after a shooting caused a crash, the CHP said.
At around 3:30 p.m. the CHP responded to reports of a traffic collision at eastbound I-580 and Harrison Street. Upon arrival officers found that a black sedan had been shot multiple times, causing the crash, officials said.
No injuries were reported in the shooting or subsequent collision, CHP officials confirmed.
Officers closed the area for a short time in search of shell casings, and the scene was cleared shortly after.