Hayward Launches Online Business Directory to Support Small Businesses

The city of Hayward launched an online business directory and promotional campaign to support local minority-owned and independent small businesses.

The online directory, dubbed "Together for Tennyson" is available at here and showcases businesses in the Tennyson Road corridor in South Hayward. There are maps and lists of businesses such as restaurants, grocery stores and retail shops.

Businesses and customers can also share photos of locations on social media using the hashtags #TogetherForTennyson and #TennysonThrives.

The directory is an initiative of the Hayward Economic Development Division. To add a business to the directory, people can email economicdev@hayward-ca.gov.

Many Hayward businesses have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, the city's COVID-19 Small Business Resiliency Grant Program received an overwhelming response: over 1,600 applications for the 76 available grants that were eventually awarded. Additional resources for businesses are available here.