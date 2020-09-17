Man Allegedly Tries to Set People on Fire at Berkeley Pizza Shop

A man has been charged with numerous offenses for allegedly trying to set multiple people on fire Monday night in Berkeley, police said Wednesday.

Brandon McGlone, 46, was charged with arson, criminal threats, throwing a flammable substance on another and among other offenses, assault with a deadly weapon following a melee around 9:30 p.m. on Durant Avenue.

The melee began when McGlone allegedly went up to two people eating at Artichoke Basille's Pizza at 2590 Durant Ave. and knocked their food off the table, police said.

He apparently told them he was going to light them on fire, according to police. The two walked away from McGlone and he allegedly sprayed them with WD-40.

Then McGlone apparently sprayed and was able to set on fire the hair of two people outside Feng Cha Teahouse at 2528A Durant Ave., police said. Bystanders put the fires out while other people tried to gain control of McGlone. McGlone allegedly showed them he had a hatchet.

Police said officers were able to get McGlone to drop the hatchet. Officers searched McGlone and found he had several Molotov cocktails, knives, matches and lighters.