lottery

Mega Millions ticket worth $327K sold in East Bay

Powerball draw tonight has an estimated jackpot worth $1.3 billion

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Mega Millions player in the East Bay just missed hitting the $67 million jackpot Friday night but still came away with $327,000, according to the California Lottery.

The ticket matching the first five numbers in Friday night's draw was sold at Karavan Liquors, 27445 Hesperian Blvd. in Hayward, the lottery said.

The winning numbers in the Mega Millions draw were 20-30-54-63-65 and the Mega ball 14.

mega millions Mar 26

Winning ticket for $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot sold in New Jersey

Powerball Apr 3

This Virginia woman accidentally bought a Powerball ticket. She then won $1 million

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No jackpot tickets were sold in the multi-state lottery game, so the estimated pot for Tuesday night's Mega Millions draw grows to an estimated $97 million.

Meanwhile, Powerball fever has gripped the nation for Saturday night's draw, with an estimated jackpot worth $1.3 billion, the fourth-largest pot in the game's history.

Powerball ticket sales close at 7 p.m.

This article tagged under:

lotteryHayward
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us