Mega Millions ticket worth $327K sold in East Bay

A Mega Millions player in the East Bay just missed hitting the $67 million jackpot Friday night but still came away with $327,000, according to the California Lottery.

The ticket matching the first five numbers in Friday night's draw was sold at Karavan Liquors, 27445 Hesperian Blvd. in Hayward, the lottery said.

The winning numbers in the Mega Millions draw were 20-30-54-63-65 and the Mega ball 14.

No jackpot tickets were sold in the multi-state lottery game, so the estimated pot for Tuesday night's Mega Millions draw grows to an estimated $97 million.

Meanwhile, Powerball fever has gripped the nation for Saturday night's draw, with an estimated jackpot worth $1.3 billion, the fourth-largest pot in the game's history.

Powerball ticket sales close at 7 p.m.