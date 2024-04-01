Oakland police looking for driver, vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

Oakland police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian early Monday, police said.

Just before 5:45 a.m., officers resonded to the intersection of 98th Avenue and San Leandro Street on a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, police said.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified male lying in the roadway with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, police said. No vehicle(s) remained at the scene.

The victim died at the scene, police said. His identity was not available and pending notification of family.

Anyone with information should contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at 510-777-8570.