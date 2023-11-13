Hundreds of protesters fill Oakland Federal Building to call for cease-fire in Gaza

The Oakland Federal Building was filled Monday afternoon with hundreds of Jewish protesters and other activists who called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

According to organizers, more than 700 people had planned to "occupy" the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building on Clay Street to protest military actions in Gaza that were sparked by an attack on Israel by Hamas Oct. 7.

People in T-shirts reading "Jews Say Cease-fire Now" and carrying banners that read "Not in Our Name" and "Let Gaza Live" filled the area, the perimeter of which was closed off by Oakland Police. A sing-song "Cease-fire Now" could be heard echoing through the rotunda.

According to Jewish Voice for Peace, an event organizer, the action was part of a national week of Jewish-led protests calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, with protesters demanding that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris follow the lead of U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, in calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Filmmaker and activist Boots Riley took part in the protest and posted a video of the sit-in on the social media platform X, saying "The govt of Israel does not act on behalf of, nor represent, Jewish people."

Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas also posted a letter to President Joe Biden and members of Congress on X on Monday calling for a cease-fire.

"The humanitarian crisis and loss of thousands of innocent civilian lives in Palestine and Israel is unforgivable and inhumane," she wrote. "The continued loss of children is a failure of humanity."

Bas also asked that continued humanitarian aid be allowed into Gaza.

"I condemn the ongoing killing of innocent Palestinian lives," she further wrote. "I condemn the killing of innocent Israeli lives in the Oct. 7th attack. This violence takes place in the context of the ongoing occupation of Gaza, which is contrary to International Law."

At least one protester was arrested at the Federal Building Monday.