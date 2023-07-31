Oakland Police Officers' Association says this National Night Out is more critical than ever

As cities across the Bay Area prepare for National Night Out, new numbers show crime is only increasing in Oakland.

The Oakland Police Officers' Association (OPOA) says this year's National Night Out – an annual block party where community members connect with police officers – is more critical than it has ever been before in more ways than one.

"It's an opportunity for police officers and our residents to meet in an environment where the officer is not rushing to the next call," OPOA President Sgt. Barry Donelan said.

At an average of 1,200 calls a day, Donelan said rushing to the next call is normal for the understaffed police department. He's calling on the community to support its officers, and he says the department needs action from city leaders, including appointing a permanent police chief.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"They are really overstretched and they are really trying," Donelan said. "What we really need is a dialogue of all the stakeholders – those in the criminal justice system and the leaders of our city. And from a lot of them, all we’ve heard is silence."

While homicides are down, violent crimes are up by 15% this year. That includes shootings, assaults and robberies. Last week alone, 120 violent crime cases were reported, including several carjackings and homicides.

"The level of violence is significant," Donelan said. "Part of our challenge is we are facing a revolving door of the criminal justice system where those who are arrested are coming right back out."

Donelan is calling for immediate strategies to address crime.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the city and Mayor Sheng Thao's office for comment but did not immediately hear back. The district attorney's office said District Attorney Pamela Price was unavailable.

"The leaders of the city have to come together and say we have to make this stop," Donelan said. "We have to address it, we have to stand by these police officers making arrests, and folks they arrest need to be prosecuted."