Overturned big-rig spills fuel, blocks lanes on 238-880 connector in San Lorenzo

A big-rig overturned early Thursday morning and spilled fuel on a busy freeway connector in San Lorenzo, temporarily shutting down all lanes, according to emergency responders at the scene.

At about 1:35 a.m., Alameda County fire crews responded to a crash on the northbound Highway 238 connector to southbound Interstate 880 in San Lorenzo, officials said. TheY found a semi-truck had crashd into a center median and overturned.

No injuries were reported, but the wreckage and subsequent fuel spill blocked all lanes for a time, and there was no estimated time for reopening the connector, fire officials said.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig-alert at about 2:30 a.m.

The CHP estimated it could take 4-5 hours for lanes to reopen.