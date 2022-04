Police are investigating a reported shooting Thursday afternoon in Berkeley.

Residents are asked to avoid the area of San Pablo and Ashby avenues while officers response and investigate. San Pablo Avenue is closed between Ashby Avenue and Haskell Street, police said. Folger Street is also closed between Seventh Street and San Pablo Avenue.

The shooting was reported at 1:44 p.m. Police as of 2:25 p.m. have no reported injuries related to the shooting.

At 1:44 pm, officers responded to the area of San Pablo Avenue and Ashby Avenue on a report of gunfire. We have no reported injuries at this time. — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) April 7, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.