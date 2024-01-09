Section of southbound I-680 to close for road work this holiday weekend

Caltrans is planning roadwork over the upcoming holiday weekend that will shut down a stretch of southbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton, from Friday through Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The closure over the Martin Luther King. Jr. Day weekend will affect southbound I-680 between the Interstate Highway 580/ Interstate Highway 680 connector and Koopman Road.

Crews will replace the deteriorated roadway with new pavement, according to Caltrans. Northbound I-680 will remain open and won't be affected by the road work.

The closure starts at 9 p.m. Friday, with the road expected to reopen by 4 a.m. Jan. 16.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In the case of rain or unanticipated developments, Caltrans will reschedule the road closure.

Portable changeable message signs will advise motorists of the closure.

Caltrans via Bay City News Caltrans is scheduled to close southbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton, Calif., between the I-580/I-680 Connector and Koopman Road on Friday, Jan. 12 through Tuesday morning, Jan. 16, 2024. (Caltrans via Bay City News)

Detours during the closures will be:

Motorists driving west on Interstate 80 in Vacaville and Fairfield will remain on I-80 to southbound I-880.

Motorists on southbound I-680 near the Benicia Bridge can take I-780 west to I-80 to southbound I-880.

Motorists on southbound I-680 in Concord can take SR-4 to I-80 to southbound I-880.

Motorists on southbound I-680 in Walnut Creek can take SR-24 to I-80 to southbound I-880.

Motorists on Southbound I-680 in Danville take westbound I-580 to SR-238 to southbound I-880.

Motorists on Southbound I-680 in Danville take eastbound I-580 to SR-84 to southbound I-680.

Caltrans via Bay City News Caltrans is scheduled to close southbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton, Calif., between the I-580/I-680 Connector and Koopman Road on Friday, Jan. 12 through Tuesday morning, Jan. 16, 2024. (Caltrans via Bay City News)

Motorists on westbound I-580 coming from Tracy can exit onto southbound SR-84 and get back on southbound I-680 just south of Calaveras Road near Sunol.

Caltrans via Bay City News Caltrans is scheduled to close southbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton, Calif., between the I-580/I-680 Connector and Koopman Road on Friday, Jan. 12 through Tuesday morning, Jan. 16, 2024. (Caltrans via Bay City News)

The full closure will affect:

I-580/I-680 Connectors onto southbound I-680

Southbound Saint Patrick Way on ramp onto southbound I-680

Southbound Stoneridge Drive on ramp onto southbound I-680

Southbound Bernal Avenue on ramp onto southbound I-680

Southbound Sunol Boulevard on ramp onto southbound I-680