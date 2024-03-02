i-880

Southbound I-880 lanes reopened in Oakland following semi-truck crash

By NBC Bay Area staff

Closeup of CHP - California Highway Patrol car sign and emblem on door of a Ford SUV.

All lanes of southbound Interstate 880 in Oakland were reopened Saturday afternoon following a semi-truck crash and fuel spill, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

CHP said the crash, involving the truck and another vehicle, happened at around 2 a.m. near Fifth Avenue. The semi-truck overturned and spilled gasoline onto the interstate, which was later cleaned by work crews. 

San Francisco 21 hours ago

4 injured after large tree falls in San Francisco

Kentucky Mar 1

Truck driver pulled to safety after crash leaves vehicle dangling over bridge across Ohio River

No one was hurt in the crash, according to CHP. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

All lanes were open again as of 12:48 p.m., CHP posted on social media.

This article tagged under:

i-880
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us