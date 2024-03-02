Southbound I-880 lanes reopened in Oakland following semi-truck crash

All lanes of southbound Interstate 880 in Oakland were reopened Saturday afternoon following a semi-truck crash and fuel spill, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the crash, involving the truck and another vehicle, happened at around 2 a.m. near Fifth Avenue. The semi-truck overturned and spilled gasoline onto the interstate, which was later cleaned by work crews.

No one was hurt in the crash, according to CHP.

All lanes were open again as of 12:48 p.m., CHP posted on social media.