Triple stabbing leaves one dead, 2 hurt in Union City; suspect at-large

By Stephen Ellison

Police in Union City on Thursday were investigating a triple-stabbing that left one person dead and two injured, according to the police department.

Officers responded to the area of 33000 Almaden Blvd. on a report of a person stabbed, police said. Upon arrival, they located three victims with injuries.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The unidentified suspect was still on the loose, and the motive was under investigation, but police said there were no known threats to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Smith at 510-458-3310 or AndrewS@UnionCity.org. Information may be left anonymously at 510-675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.

