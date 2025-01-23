Contra Costa County

1 dead after vehicle crashes onto BART tracks in East Bay

Service stopped between North Concord/Martinez and Antioch stations with no ETA for resuming

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

BART service stopped between multiple stations early Thursday morning after a fatal vehicle crash on the tracks, according to the transit agency.

At about 3:45 a.m., train service was stopped between North Concord/Martinez and Antioch stations after the crash near the Pittsburg/Baypoint Station, the agency said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. A woman riding in the vehicle was taken to a hospital for suspected minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Travelers can use the bus service between North Concord and Pittsburg Baypoint stations. BART said commuters traveling between Antioch and North Concord/Martinez stations must find alternate means of transportation.

No estimate was given immediately for when train service operations would resume.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Contra Costa CountyBARTPittsburg
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us