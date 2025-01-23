1 dead after vehicle crashes onto BART tracks in East Bay

BART service stopped between multiple stations early Thursday morning after a fatal vehicle crash on the tracks, according to the transit agency.

At about 3:45 a.m., train service was stopped between North Concord/Martinez and Antioch stations after the crash near the Pittsburg/Baypoint Station, the agency said.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. A woman riding in the vehicle was taken to a hospital for suspected minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Travelers can use the bus service between North Concord and Pittsburg Baypoint stations. BART said commuters traveling between Antioch and North Concord/Martinez stations must find alternate means of transportation.

No estimate was given immediately for when train service operations would resume.