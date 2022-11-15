Watch: Elizabeth Holmes Sentencing

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is set to appear for sentencing Friday morning nearly a year after she was convicted of three felony counts of wire fraud and one felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud. She faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

The sentencing will be held in federal court in San Jose.

Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence Holmes to 15 years in prison, arguing she deserves a lengthy prison term because her massive scheme duped investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars by falsely convincing them her company had developed a revolutionary blood testing device.

Calling the case “one of the most substantial white collar offenses Silicon Valley or any other District has seen,” prosecutors vehemently rejected defense attorneys’ characterization that Holmes had been unfairly victimized, in part by media coverage.

Holmes’ attorneys filed an 82-page document last week calling for a lenient sentence of no more than 18 months, saying her reputation was permanently destroyed, turning her into a “caricature to be mocked and vilified.”

Dating back to 2003, Elizabeth Holmes started Theranos company as a 19-year-old Stanford dropout. Following a series of events, issues surfaced in the company leading to the current trial in Silicon Valley. Here are the details.

The company’s former chief operating officer, 57-year-old Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, was convicted on 12 felony counts of investor and patient fraud in July during separate trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 7.