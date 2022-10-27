Excitement Building Up as Halloween Approaches

Many Bay Area residents are feeling safer about celebrating Halloween this year, after two years of dealing with the scary risks of COVID

People are ready to return to the traditional Halloween spooks.

“People are excited. They're ready to party. I heard lots of family gatherings happening lots of fun events lots of things happening in the community,” said Jennifer Challberg of Halloween Outlet.

Challberg, the owner of the Halloween outlet store in Concord says her shop is finally busy again.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But while the threat of COVID has settled down, health officials say people should still take precautions, flu and RSV are also a risk.

“Staying home if you’re sick is a general good behavior for across all activities. Skipping that Halloween party even if you’re just not feeling well,” said Nicole Brito of Contra Costa Health Services.

Health officials said that outdoor activities are safest. If you go to an indoor party, incorporate a high quality mask into your costume, ventilate indoor spaces and wash your hands often.

But officials said it’s definitely safer to celebrate this year.

“It’s like a big weight has lifted from where we were two years ago. I’m also a mom and so I’m excited that this is the year my kids get to go trick or treating,” Brito said.

“Relieving. It’s a relief that we can get back out again because being cooped up is not a good time,” said Grace Sims.

Sims and her boyfriend plan to go to a small party dressed as Avocado Toast. They feel good knowing their friends are all vaccinated.

“It’s very exciting. I haven’t been able to do it for several years and I am happy to get back out and have fun with friends,” said John Chastain.