Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2023

Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones, we've compiled a list below of events in the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!

Berkeley: Floating Pumpkin Patch at West Campus Pool

Address: 2100 Browning St, Berkeley, CA 94702

Time and Date: Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Website: berkeleyca.gov

The City of Berkeley is hosting it's second annual floating pumpkin patch.

The event will feature acivites, swimming.

Organizers said "ghoulish attire" is allowed on the pool deck, but added that proper swimming attire is required for floating.

Newark: Fear Overload Scream Park

Address: 2086 Newpark Mall, Newark, CA 94560

Dates: Select nights from Sept 29. through Nov. 5

Website: fearoverload.com

The annual Halloween attraction has returned in Newark.

This Halloween attraction offers walk-throughs that will be filled with scares and the return of their trained actors in costume to scare the guests.

Oakland: Boo at the Zoo

Address: 9777 Golf Links Road Oakland, CA 94605

Dates: Oct. 1 through Oct. 29

Website: oaklandzoo.org.

Oakland Zoo's popular Boo at the Zoo event returns for another year for the whole family to enjoy.

The event features a spooky animal-themed scavenger hunt and a costume contest.

Oakland: Halloween Jam at Children's Fairyland

Address: 699 Bellevue Ave, Oakland, CA 94610

Dates: Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-29

Website: fairyland.org

Looking for a family-friendly event? Then, this one is for you.

Children's Fairyland annual event will feature rides, a scavenger hunt and arts and crafts stations.

Pleasanton: Pirates of Emerson Haunted Theme Park

Address: Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA 94566

Dates: Select nights from Sept. 29 through Oct. 31

Website: piratesofemerson.com

Located at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, the annual Halloween haunted park has returned.

This event will feature haunted attractions for people to scream their heads off!

Santa Clara: California Great America's Tricks and Treats

Address: 4701 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA 95054

Dates: Select nights through Oct. 28

Website: cagreatamerica.com

California's Great America's family-friendly "Tricks and Treats" event has returned for another year.

Theme Park officials said the event will feature shows, interactive characters, seasonal treats and candy.

San Jose: Unhinged: Housewarming at Winchester Mystery House

Address: 525 S. Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA

Dates: Select nights through Oct. 31

Website: winchestermysteryhouse.com

The famous Winchester Mystery House will be hosting their own Halloween attraction.

Officials said their haunt through the mansion will include multiple routes.

Who is ready to face the ghosts and ghouls? Our Halloween horror haunt opens TOMORROW!



🎟️ https://t.co/5FqkiaSZkj pic.twitter.com/bbPQ0xXqV8 — Winchester Mystery House (@WinchesterHouse) September 21, 2023

Vallejo: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom's Fright Fest

Address: 1001 Fairgrounds Dr, Vallejo, CA 94589

Dates: Select nights through Oct. 29

Website: sixflags.com/discoverykingdom

Six Flags' annual Halloween event returns for another year.

The event will feature haunted attractions, scare zones, entertainment shows and Halloween themed rides.

Halloween is coming early in Vallejo this year. Six Flags Discovery Kingdom announced Fright Fest is back starting Saturday night.

Behold your guide to FRIGHT 👻 Fright Fest Starts TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/6pzBdEZAbk — Six Flags Discovery Kingdom (@sixflagsDK) September 23, 2023

Did we miss any events? If you want us to add an event to this list, please email us at newstips@nbcbayarea.com.