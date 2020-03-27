FDA Gives the Green Light to Portable COVID-19 Test Kit

A company with offices in the Bay Area just got the FDA green light to start sending out a portable COVID-19 test that takes just minutes to show a result.

Abbott Labs in Santa Clara has been working on the portable testing platform and now that they got the go, it’s expected to test 50,000 people a day.

“It's the size of a small kitchen appliance,” said Gavin Cloherty, head of Infectious Disease research at Abbott Labs.

The pharmaceutical company said it will ramp up production and hopes to eventually produce up to 5 million tests per month.

“It generates accurate test results in a matter of minutes, instead of hours or days, which enables a healthcare provider to see a patient, diagnose a patient, and take necessary interventions in a very short amount of time," said CEO Tom Siebel.

Abbott said it will make the tests available to healthcare providers in an urgent care setting and they should be available in about a week.