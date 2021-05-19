San Jose

Flooded Roadway Snarls Traffic on NB Highway 101 in San Jose: CHP

Standing water brought traffic on northbound Highway 101 to a halt early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Sig-alert was issued at about 4:45 a.m. for a crashed or stalled vehicle on the northbound Highway 101 connector to southbound Interstate 880 after it drove through a flooded section of the roadway, the CHP said.

The two far right lanes of Highway 101 were blocked, and traffic delays were expected, the CHP said. There was no estimated time for reopening the lanes.

It was not immediately clear what caused the roadway to flood.

