Memorial Day

Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta Attends Memorial Day Ceremony in SJ

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former United States Defense Secretary Leon Panetta was among those who joined in a Memorial Day ceremony at Oak Hill Memorial Park in San Jose.

"Today, as we gather at this memorial, we honor all warriors who are willing to fight and die for freedom and for their country," Panetta said.

Panetta urged the crowd never to forget those who put their country above all else.

"Sons and daughters who without hesitation, without hesitation, were willing to step up and respond to the call of their nation, to put their lives on the line for this country," he said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Panetta also urged the crowd to keep America strong during turbulent times.

"The real strength of this country lies in the spirit and resilience and bravery and courage and dedication to duty, to honor and country," he said.

Joe Biden 10 hours ago

Biden, Officials Honor Veterans at Arlington National Cemetery

Memorial Day 12 hours ago

Former Navy SEALs Want You to Never Forget True Meaning of Memorial Day

This article tagged under:

Memorial DaySan JoseLeon Panetta
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us