Glide Church in SF Carries on Annual Tradition of Providing Christmas Brunch

Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco didn't let the pandemic stop its annual Christmas brunch as volunteers Thursday loaded trucks full of warm Christmas meals to be delivered throughout the community.

For the 27th year, Joe Betz and San Francisco’s House of Prime Rib donated 3,000 pounds of prime rib for the popular brunch.

This year, as Glide continued to adapt to the pandemic and current COVID-19 restrictions, the beloved prime rib meals were loaded into trucks and delivered to guests of the church's Daily Free Meals program in takeout containers.

The meals included lemon butter broccoli, mash potatoes, dinner rolls and eclairs.