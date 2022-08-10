Robbery Suspects Shoot Good Samaritan for Following Them: Union City PD

A good Samaritan who was trying to identify two suspects he witnessed rob a female of her jewelry in Union City was shot by the suspects for following them, police announced Tuesday.

The good Samaritan, identified as a 44-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting on Aug. 3 and was later released from the hospital, police said. The two robbery suspects and another suspect were later taken into custody.

Before the good Samaritan was shot, he witnessed two suspects rob the female and take off toward a nearby getaway car, according to police. The good Samaritan followed the suspects in hopes of getting a vehicle description and license plate number.

While being followed, the suspects shot the good Samaritan, hitting him once in the leg in the area of Eighth and H streets, police said.

The two suspects and another suspect were later taken into custody in Oakland, police said. A high-capacity pistol magazine was recovered, but authorities did not find any weapons.

Two of the suspects were juveniles – ages 16 and 17 – from Hayward, according to police. The 17-year-old suspect was charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. The 16-year-old suspect was charged with robbery and attempted homicide.

The remaining suspect, identified as 29-year-old Ronald Hayes of Hayward, was charged with robbery, discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and evading arrest. Hayes also had an outstanding warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective Perry at NicolasP@unioncity.org or 510-675-5266. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the police tip line at 510-675-5207 or email tips@unioncity.org.