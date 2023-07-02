Orinda

Group protests against accused priest in Orinda

By NBC Bay Area staff

Several survivors of alleged priest abuse and other advocates gathered in Orinda near the Church of Santa Maria.

The group protested an accused priest who is still ministering.

NBC Bay Area first reported on the story of Father George Mockel on June 30. He’s named in a “John Doe” lawsuit against the Oakland Diocese for allegedly sexually abusing a teenage altar boy in the mid-1970’s.

The bishop and Mockel deny the allegations.

The protesters who gathered in Orinda Sunday said they want Mockel suspended and more transparency from the church concerning accused priests.

“He’s in ministry. He’s not supposed to be in ministry. He should have been suspended,” said Dan McNevin with the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests. “The policy of the church is to suspend those who have been accused and to investigate them. We have not heard of an investigation. We have not heard of an outcome and we are concerned for children today.”

Mockel released a statement Friday, which he said in part: “I categorically deny any allegations of abuse. I have never abused anyone in any way at any time. I have never been involved in any disciplinary action, criminal case, or civil matter and have never been accused of assault or any such wrongdoing in my lifetime. I am deeply saddened and distressed by this maligning of my name and reputation.”

