Downed pole blocks lanes on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County

By NBC Bay Area staff

All lanes are shut down on eastbound Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP incident information page reports emergency crews are responding after a Porsche struck a pole near Franklin Canyon Road, near the Franklin Canyon Golf Course and just south of Crockett Hills Regional Park.

The pole is down and blocking all lanes of the highway, according to the CHP log. PG&E is also responding to the incident.

One lane is expected to reopen around 5 p.m. and a full opening is expected after midnight, according to the CHP log.

CHP also said the eastbound Interstate 80 to eastbound Highway 4 transition is closed.

Motorists traveling from west to east on the county line should take the Skyway exit, CHP said.

