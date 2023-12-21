In-N-Out Burger adds 2 new drinks to its menu

Fast-food favorite In-N-Out Burger has added two new drinks to its beverage menu.

The chain announced this week that Lite Pink Lemonade and Cherry Coke are now flowing from the dispensers.

"We are so excited to share two new options on our beverage menu that we think you are going to love!" the chain said in an Instagram post. "Stop by an In-N-Out Burger today to try our new beverages."

In a corresponding move, the chain pulled Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade from its selection.

The Lite Pink Lemonade drink option is zero sugar, the chain said.

As for regular Pink Lemonade, that's still being served.