Jackpot! $315 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Sacramento

Jackpot! A super lucky lottery player in Northern California is holding a Powerball ticket worth $315 million, one of two jackpot winners in Wednesday night's $630 million multi-state draw, according to the California Lottery.

The California jackpot ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store at 6591 Wyndham Drive in Sacramento. The other jackpot ticket was sold in Wisconsin, according to the Powerball website.

The winning numbers Wednesday were: 6-14-25-33-46 and the Powerball 17.

The last Powerball jackpot winning ticket before Wednesday's was sold Oct. 4 in Morro Bay, California. That was a single winner of $699 million.

Since that date, more than 79 million Powerball tickets had been sold in California to the tune of $158 million, lottery officials said.