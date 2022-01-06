California Lottery

Jackpot! $315 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Sacramento

Lucky winner is one of two to share Wednesday's $630 million pot, with the other in Wisconsin

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jackpot! A super lucky lottery player in Northern California is holding a Powerball ticket worth $315 million, one of two jackpot winners in Wednesday night's $630 million multi-state draw, according to the California Lottery.

The California jackpot ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store at 6591 Wyndham Drive in Sacramento. The other jackpot ticket was sold in Wisconsin, according to the Powerball website.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The winning numbers Wednesday were: 6-14-25-33-46 and the Powerball 17.

The last Powerball jackpot winning ticket before Wednesday's was sold Oct. 4 in Morro Bay, California. That was a single winner of $699 million.

Local

capitol riot 6 hours ago

Officers Speak With Congresswoman Speier, Look Back at Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

San Jose 10 hours ago

Bicyclist Killed in San Jose Hit-And-Run Crash: Police

Since that date, more than 79 million Powerball tickets had been sold in California to the tune of $158 million, lottery officials said.

This article tagged under:

California LotterySacramentoPowerball$315 millionjackpot winner
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us