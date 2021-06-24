Kitten Trapped on Freeway Overpass Near SFO Rescued, Up for Adoption

A kitten that was rescued from a freeway overpass near San Francisco International Airport earlier this month is now up for adoption.

The young feline, given the name Gwyneth by the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA), was spotted on the base of a traffic sign on the overpass.

"We received a frantic phone call from an airport worker who saw and heard a kitten stranded at the concrete base of the sign on the 380 connector overpass," PHS/SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox said in a statement. "The kitten was trapped on the ledge which was at least 50 feet above the ground. She was unable to climb up to the freeway, but even if the kitten was able to, she would have found herself directly in the dangerous and fast paced traffic. The person who called us said the kitten was crying out for help."

On June 10, a PHS/SPCA staff member rescued the kitten. The rescuer braced himself against a freeway barrier and scooped up the cat with a sturdy net, PHS/SPCA said.

"Our Animal Rescue & Control staff was so worried the kitten would become scared of the net and jump from the base to the road below," Tarbox said. "Had she jumped, she would not have survived the impact since she was so high up. Our staff member was able to safely capture the kitten with the net, narrowly avoiding a tragic ending."

The kitten was taken to PHS/SPCA's facility to be examined. She was dirty and hungry but otherwise healthy.

"We have no idea how the kitten ended up in her perilous situation or how long she had been stuck on the concrete base of the sign," Tarbox said. "Thankfully someone noticed her and called us, and we were able to save her life."

The kitten didn't have any identification, and no one came forward to claim her, PHS/SPCA said.

She is 3 months old and spayed, according to PHS/SPCA. She has been microchipped and vaccinated. Her adoption fee has been set at $120.

Anyone interested in adopting Gwyneth should call PHS/SPCA at 650-340-7022.