List: School Closures Due to Wildfire Evacuations

A number of school districts in Napa and Sonoma counties have canceled both in-person and virtual classes Monday, Sept. 28 due to wildfire evacuations:
Napa County
- St. Helena Unified, all schools
- Calistoga Unified, all schools
Sonoma County
- Bennett Valley Union, all schools
- Kenwood, all schools
- Rincon Valley Union: Austin Creek Elementary School, Binkley Elementary School, Madrone Elementary School, Matanzas Elementary Charter, Rincon Valley Charter School: Matanzas Campus, Rincon Valley Charter School: Sequoia Campus, Sequoia Elementary School, Spring Creek Elementary Charter, Village Elementary School, Whited (Douglas L.) Elementary School