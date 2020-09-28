wildfires

List: School Closures Due to Wildfire Evacuations

A number of school districts in Napa and Sonoma counties have canceled both in-person and virtual classes Monday, Sept. 28 due to wildfire evacuations:

Napa County

  • St. Helena Unified, all schools
  • Calistoga Unified, all schools

Sonoma County

  • Bennett Valley Union, all schools
  • Kenwood, all schools
  • Rincon Valley Union: Austin Creek Elementary School, Binkley Elementary School, Madrone Elementary School, Matanzas Elementary Charter, Rincon Valley Charter School: Matanzas Campus, Rincon Valley Charter School: Sequoia Campus, Sequoia Elementary School, Spring Creek Elementary Charter, Village Elementary School, Whited (Douglas L.) Elementary School

