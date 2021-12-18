Man Steals More for Than $1K in Items From UC Berkeley Student Store: Officials

UC Berkeley police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a student store.

University police said a man stole more than a $1,000 worth of clothing at the UC Berkeley Student store at around noon Saturday.

An employee tried to stop the robbery but got beaten up in the process, officials said.

University police are still looking for the suspect.

Suspect is described as man, who is 5'9” and thin build. He was last seen wearing green beanie and black/red sweatpants.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact UC Berkeley police at (510) 642-6760.