Child Hospitalized Following Report of Mountain Lion Attack in San Mateo County: Sheriff

By Kristofer Noceda

NBC Bay Area

A child has been transported to a trauma center after a reported mountain lion attack in San Mateo County, sheriff's officials said late Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road, an unincorporated area in the county.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is actively investigating the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

Updates to come.

