Multi-Building Fire in SF Prompts Air Quality Advisory

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory Tuesday due to smoke from a multi-building fire in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood.

Smoke from the fire is affecting both San Francisco and the East Bay due to shifting winds. The smoke is likely to dissipate through the day, according to air district officials, who plan to monitor the Bay Area's air quality throughout the day for effects of the smoke.

Residents are encouraged to stay inside with their windows and doors closed, temperatures permitting, if they smell smoke outside. Motorists are also advised to make sure their car air conditioning is re-circulating to prevent smoky air from entering their vehicle.

Seniors, children and people with respiratory illnesses are vulnerable to high air pollution levels and should take caution during the air quality advisory, according to the air district.

Bay Area residents can visit bit.ly/2p7UFgs for real-time air quality data.