Contra Costa County

Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Jackknifed Big-Rig Blocks I-680 Near Pacheco

Collision is in the southbound direction just north of Pacheco Boulevard, the CHP says

By Bay City News

A crash involving an jackknifed big-rig and multiple other vehicles was blocking all lanes of southbound Interstate 680 in the Pacheco area of Contra Costa County on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported shortly before 7:45 a.m. on southbound I-680 just north of Pacheco Boulevard.

An ambulance responded to the crash but there was no information immediately available about possible injuries to anyone involved.

All lanes remained blocked as of 10 a.m., but video showed one lane of vehicles getting past the scene on the shoulder. There was no immediate estimate for when the lanes would reopen.

