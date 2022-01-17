MLK day

National Parks Waive Entrance Fees to Honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

To honor the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., National Park Service sites will waive entrance fees Monday and will offer a day of service full of volunteer opportunities across the country.

Monday is the first of five fee-free days in 2022 in national parks. The other dates are April 16, Aug. 4, Sept. 24 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

"Whether on an entrance fee-free day or throughout the year, we encourage everyone to discover their national parks and the benefits that come from spending time outdoors," said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams in a statement. "National parks are for everyone and we are committed to increasing access and providing opportunities for all to experience the sense of wonder, awe and refreshment that comes with a visit to these treasured landscapes and sites."

There are several volunteer projects scheduled Monday in the vast Golden Gate National Recreation Area, including at Ocean Beach, Baker Beach, Stinson Beach, Fort Mason, Sutro Heights Park and Crissy Field.

Find out more on the National Park Service website.

