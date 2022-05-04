Dangerous Surf Expected Thursday

Rip currents and sneaker waves will increase danger along the coastline Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A beach hazards statement is in effect from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. along the entire coastline from the northern border of Sonoma County down to Big Sur in Monterey County.

The statement calls for increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents and northwest swells from 5-8 feet every 16-18 seconds.

The statement urges people to stay well back from the water's edge and to never turn their back on the ocean.