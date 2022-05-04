bay area weather

Dangerous Surf Expected Thursday

By Bay City News

Rocket From the Crypt 11.4.17 Live Wire (3)
Alex Matthews

Rip currents and sneaker waves will increase danger along the coastline Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A beach hazards statement is in effect from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. along the entire coastline from the northern border of Sonoma County down to Big Sur in Monterey County.

The statement calls for increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents and northwest swells from 5-8 feet every 16-18 seconds.

The statement urges people to stay well back from the water's edge and to never turn their back on the ocean.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

bay area weatherrip currentssneaker waves
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us