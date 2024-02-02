Fairfield police investigate home invasion, sexual assault

Police in Fairfield have stepped up patrols on the city's east side, where a resident reported a home invasion and sexual assault on Wednesday.

The suspect assaulted the victim about 6:30 p.m. after forcing his way into a house in a neighborhood bordered by Gramercy Circle, Fairfield police said.

The victim didn't know the man and described him as about 25 years old, of Hispanic or Pacific Islander descent, according to police. He had a thin build and a short brown beard, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie sweater.

"Residents can expect an increased police presence in the area as we add additional patrols," Fairfield police said in a news release.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Residents in the area are asked to check their home and vehicle video recordings and report anything suspicious to police at (707) 428-7300.