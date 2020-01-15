Former Boy Scouts Volunteer Sentenced for Possessing Child Pornography

A Marin County accountant and former Boy Scouts volunteer leader was sentenced in federal court in San Francisco Tuesday to two years and nine months in prison for possession of child pornography.

John Blecka, 65, of San Rafael, a certified public accountant, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Alsup. He pleaded guilty before Alsup in October to one count of possessing child pornography.

Blecka admitted during his guilty plea to possessing more than 150 child pornography images and videos at the time he was arrested in May, according to a prosecution brief.

His former volunteer positions with his local Boy Scouts organization included assistant wolf den leader, Cub Scout bear den leader, troop scoutmaster and troop committee chairman, according to the brief. Alsup ordered him to begin serving his sentence on April 30.