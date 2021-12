One person is dead Thursday following an accident involving a big rig and a pickup truck on Highway 37 in Mare Island, the California Highway Patrol said.

The incident occurred eastbound near the Walnut Avenue off ramp at around 11:30 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A SigAlert has been issued, and CHP asks everyone to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.