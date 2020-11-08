Overnight Frost Advisory Issued for Interior Valleys

The Bay Area, already under an advisory of strong winds with gusts up to 50 mph through 4 p.m. Sunday, should prepare for frost in some areas overnight, the National Weather Service said.
The NWS Bay Area office issued a frost advisory for Sunday night into early Monday.
Temperatures are forecast to drop to the upper 20s to low- to mid-30s from 3 to 9 a.m. in interior valleys in the North Bay, including Santa Rosa, Napa and Marin counties, and the interior valleys of Monterey and San Benito counties, including the Salinas and Carmel valleys.
