Red Flag Warning Sunday Morning Through Tuesday in Parts of Bay Area

A red flag warning will go into effect Sunday at 11 a.m. through Tuesday afternoon in parts of the Bay Area, meteorologists say.

The warning is specifically for interior Northern California including Solano County and dry north winds and warming temperatures are expected to enhance fire danger in the region.

Red Flag Warning begins Sunday for interior NorCal including Solano County. Although (for now) we're seeing fog/mist higher humidity coast & bayside vs. inland where the hills/mtns are extremely dry. This will begin to change Sunday (1/2) #CAwx #FireWx pic.twitter.com/CBVRcAKRFL — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) May 1, 2021

During warnings and temperatures like this, CalFire has additional firefighters on duty to monitor fire danger and quickly respond should a fire spark.

"It's important all residents and visitors take steps to prevent wildfires. One less spark could mean one less wildfire," CalFire says.