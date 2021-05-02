Red Flag Warning Sunday Morning Through Tuesday in Parts of Bay Area

A red flag warning will go into effect Sunday at 11 a.m. through Tuesday afternoon in parts of the Bay Area, meteorologists say.
The warning is specifically for interior Northern California including Solano County and dry north winds and warming temperatures are expected to enhance fire danger in the region.
During warnings and temperatures like this, CalFire has additional firefighters on duty to monitor fire danger and quickly respond should a fire spark.
"It's important all residents and visitors take steps to prevent wildfires. One less spark could mean one less wildfire," CalFire says.