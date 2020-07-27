rohnert park

Rohnert Park Public Safety Officer Accused of Embezzling From His Union

By Bay City News

NBC 5 News

An officer with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety was arrested Monday for allegedly embezzling from the police union that represents him, Sonoma County sheriff's officials said.

David Sittig-Wattson, 34, of Rohnert Park, former treasurer of the Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers Association turned himself in Monday to be booked for the offense, which allegedly occurred over four years. 

Sonoma County sheriff's detectives conducted the investigation, which led to the arrest, according to sheriff's officials. Following the investigation, Sonoma County prosecutors filed charges against Sittig-Wattson and issued an arrest warrant for him. 

Sittig-Wattson was booked and released on $5,000 bail and will appear in court at a later date, according to the sheriff's office.

