Santa Rosa community addresses uptick in gang violence

A concerned community gathered in Santa Rosa Tuesday to address an uptick in gang violence.

The two most recent cases were back to back shootings.

On June 16, a 15-year-old was killed on Corby Avenue, and another 15-year-old died this past weekend on Blacksmith Way.

The Santa Rosa Police Department met with community members to address what's happening, and how they want to stop kids from joining gangs.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"And to be frank this is not just a Santa Rosa issue, this is across the Bay Area, and across California, but what is very clear to me, is we need to come together as a community and work toward for some of those solutions, and it's gonna start with education, it's gonna start with intervention, with prevention and also enforcement,” said Santa Rosa Police Department Chief John Cregan.

Several arrests have been made in both cases with most of the suspects being teenagers as young as 14.

It's unclear if the two shootings are connected.