Solano County Brush Fire Forces Evacuations in Winters

Cal Fire is responding to a vegetation fire in Winters, near Vacaville, the agency announced at 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday and evacuations have been ordered for residents on Wintu Way and Campos Lane in Winters.

Authorities say there is an "immediate threat to life" and residents are ordered to evacuate. Public access to the area is now closed as well.

The fire is near the 8600 block of Wintu Way and has burned at least 100 acres.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

