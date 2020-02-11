Sonoma Co. Deputies Rescue Probation Camp Juvenile Runaway From Pond

Sonoma County sheriff's deputies rescued a boy from a pond after he ran away from a probation camp near Forestville Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

The teen left the probation camp at 7400 Steve Olson Road around 7 a.m. Camp staff saw him running toward Eastside Road and deputies responded within two minutes to set up a perimeter, sheriff's Sgt. Juan Valencia said.

The search for the teen included a drone and deputies on foot, and the teen was spotted around 8:25 a.m. in a heavily wooded area, Valencia said. A deputy lost sight of the teen but heard a person calling for help within a few minutes.

The Forestville Fire Protection District was en route with a swift water rescue boat, but the juvenile, who could not swim, was having difficulty staying afloat, Valencia said.

Deputies used long tree branches to make a daisy chain and pulled the teen out of the pond, Valencia said.

After being checked by medical personnel at the scene, the teen was booked into Juvenile Hall.