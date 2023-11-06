Wolfdog on the run in the North Bay found, reunited with owner

A wolfdog that was running loose on the outskirts of Sebastopol for days has been found and reunited with his owner, officials said Monday.

The wolfdog, named Shadow, had been on the run since last Wednesday, North Bay Animal Services said.

In an update Monday morning, North Bay Animal Services said Shadow had been caught and was "back home safe and sound!"

"A big shoutout and THANK YOU to the vigilant community members who reported sightings of Shadow," North Bay Animal Services wrote in a Facebook post. "Your alertness and cooperation made all the difference in bringing Shadow back to where he belongs."

There were no immediate reports of Shadow acting aggressively while he was out.